Mid-Hudson Comic Con will take place in Poughkeepsie over 2 days in August.

If you're not familiar with Comic Con, it's an event that has a primary focus on comic books and comic book culture, on which fans come to gather to meet creators and experts. The events are held all over the country in conventions centers, hotels, or college campuses, with many vendors, activities, and panels. Many attendees often participate in cosplay.

When is Mid-Hudson Comic Con?

Mid-Hudson Comic Con will take place the weekend of Aug. 20 and 21 and the MJN Convention Canter in Poughkeepsie. Tickets are said to be going on sale soon and more info on the event and guests set to appear will be available through the official website here. Although no info is available yet on who is scheduled to appear at this year's event, the event did take place for the first time last August, and according to the event's Instagram account, had scheduled appearances from Professional Film Animator Philo Barnhart (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, The Rescuer's Down Under), Artist Dave Ryan, Pokemon Voice Actress Sarah Natochenny, and wrestling legends Tito Santana and Mr. U.S.A. Tony Atlas to name a few.

Keep an eye on the Mid-Hudson Comic Con website for info on tickets and the lineup for this year's event. And be sure to mark your calendars for the weekend of Aug. 20 and 21!