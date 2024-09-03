Hudson Valley College Announces New Funding Thanks To Legendary Rock Band

Back on October 28, 1981 in the City of Los Angeles, a rock band was formed after a drummer had placed an ad in a local newspaper looking for other musicians to jam with. That drummer was Lars Ulrich and his call was answered by one James Hetfield. The two would soon after recruit Hetfield's friends Dave Mustaine and Ron McGovney and thanks to a name suggestion by another friend, the band known has Metallica was formed.

Now over 40 years later, with countless chart topping songs and albums on their collective resume, having sold out arena after arena on tour after tour around the world, Metallica has become one of the most recognized and legendary names not just in the history of rock music but in the history of music PERIOD.

The band in those 40 plus years has undergone a couple of member changes along the way but the quartet of Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillio make-up Metallica as we know them today while continuing to play sold out shows around the world.

All Within My Hands

While the band and its members have built their name off of their icon music, the band in recent years has made incredible strides away from the stage with their philanthropic work. That work is most notable thanks to the bands opening of their All Within My Hands foundation.

As it states on the foundations website...

The Foundation aims to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band for years, as well as encourage participation from fans and friends.

Metallica perform onstage at CBS RADIO's third annual 'The Night Before' at AT&T Park

The foundation raises funds and donates them to various charities recognized both locally and nationally and since it began back in February 2017, they've worked with hundreds of other organizations and helped countless numbers of people. Recently the work of the All Within My Hands foundations work was felt here in the Hudson Valley.

All Within My Hands and RCC

On August 28, 2024 Rockland Community College (RCC) announced that they had been awarded $25,000 dollars by the All Within My Hands foundation through its Metallica Scholars Initiative. This however is not the first time that All Within My Hands has helped RCC. Back in 2022, Rockland Community College was one of a handful of community colleges awarded $100,000 by the foundation after being selected from a large pool of applicants from across the United States.

That money as well as the additional $25,000 for the 2024-2025 academic year has gone and will continue to go towards student scholarships in RCC's CDL Class A Commercial Driver Training programs. The goal of this having been to reduce tuition costs for students and provide aid in the form of a "...once in a lifetime credentialing opportunity".

Google Maps

To date, the All Within My Hands foundation has invested over $10.5 million dollars into the American workforce and by the end of 2024 it is estimated that more than 50 students have benefitted from the programm and have gained and acquired skills so they can have fulfilling and meaningful careers.



