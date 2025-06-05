It's summer festival season, and we are happy to kick it off with one of the Hudson Valley's favorites, the Ciders, Seltzers, & Spirits festival taking place this Saturday, June 7th, at Barton Orchards in Poughquag, NY!

This event will provide you a day packed with a ton of drinks, amazing food, live music, games, hard cider hayride, and so much more -- plus it's dog friendly!

If you have never been to this event before, it's a must-try! When you get to the event, you are given a tasting glass and you are free to roam around and try anything that we have on site. Food Trucks are there for you to buy some amazing food, there are tons of vendors for shopping, games to play in between, plus see the Barton Orchards Petting Zoo (yes, adults love petting goats too!), The Barton Orchards General Store & Bakery features their famous Cider Donuts, and of course, the Tap Room!

80+ Beverages to Sample

Your ticket includes endless samples from more than 80 hard ciders, hard seltzers, spirits, cocktails, beers, and wines! Whether you love a crisp dry cider, a tropical hard seltzer, a bold tequila seltzer cocktail, or a refreshing sour, there’s something here for every kind of sipper.

Must Try Options

Hudson North Cider

Woodchuck Hard Cider

Victory Berry Monkey Sour

Cacti Hard Seltzer (from Travis Scott!)

Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Tea and Coffee

SLTZR from Aspire Brewing

Awestruck Hard Cider

Ace Hard Cider

1911 Hard Cider & Spirits

Doc's Hard Cider

Quartz Rock Cider House

Bad Seed Hard Cider

Kings Highway Hard Cider

Orchard Hill Hard Cider

Rogue Ready-To-Drink Cocktails

Millhouse Brewing Company

Mckenzie Hard Cider

ADK Hard Lemonade

Arizona Hard with Vodka

Live Music, Food Trucks, and Local Vendors

This festival isn't just about what is in your glass, there's plenty of other things to enjoy throughout the day!

Live Music from Run for Cover

Food Trucks serving up everything from wood-fired Pizzas to Jerk Chicken, Steak Boxes, and Skewers galore!

Local Vendor market with craft vendors and pet-friendly treats

General Store with all sorts of farm goodies

Bakery featuring the famous Barton Orchard Cider Donuts

PLUS it's dog friendly with an on site dog park!

Upgrade Your Experience with VIP

Want to enhance your experience? Upgrade to VIP, which will get you:

Early entry: Enjoy the festival 1 hour earlier than general admission (1pm)

Private VIP Lounge: Opening up at 2pm, you will get a private room with seating and a place to get away from the crowds

Private Bathrooms: Indoor bathrooms only for our VIP guest

Exclusive VIP sampling options from your own private bar

Tickets are extremely limited for VIP and WILL NOT be available at the door!

Rain or Shine — You'll be Covered

While the forecast may call for a few passing showers, this doesn't seem like a rain-all-day situation. Plus, we’ve got plenty of covered spaces, including the brand new Sound Garden Arena at Barton Orchards — so the fun goes on, rain or shine

Barton Orchards Barton Orchards loading...

Tickets & Details

Tickets are available right now, here. GA, VIP, and Group Sales are available right now.

VIP tickets WILL NOT be available at the gate. Make sure you buy them now while they are available as they will SELL OUT.

Ticket prices will increase and cost more at the door.

If you are a non-drinker, tickets are only $10 and will be available at the door only. These tickets will not sell out.

Veterans & First Responders: Thanks to our friends at Mid-Hudson Pump, you will get a special discount if you purchase your tickets at the door. Just show proof of service, and you are set! Discounts are not available online.

This whole event is made possible with the support from Heritage Federal Credit Union, Tin Barn Brewing & Mid-Hudson Pump!

We will SEE YOU THIS SATURDAY, June 7th at Barton Orchards in Poughquag!