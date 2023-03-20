Hudson Valley Celebrates Girls Basketball State Champions

The Hudson Valley is celebrating the winners of Sunday's state championship game.

While the rest of the country tunes into March Madness, Hudson Valley basketball fans are going completely mad over a local girls' basketball team.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class C championship game was held on Sunday at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. The Randolph Cardinals took on last year's champs, the Millbrook Blazers. The girls from Millbrook, New York were victorious once again, winning the title 59 to 49.

Video of the game's final seconds was posted on the team's official Twitter account, showing the girls throwing up their arms in victory and gathering at center court while embracing each other.

Having back-to-back championship wins is quite an achievement for Millbrook. Senior Emily Grasseler and junior Natalie Fox have both been named as collegiate prospects, but it was Ella Wilson who was a scoring machine in the championship game. Wilson finished five for six in three-point attempts, scoring her first five attempts in a row. The senior finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Local residents were waiting for the team's bus as it made its triumphant return from Troy on Sunday afternoon. The Millbrook Fire Department posted photos of their engine company waiting on Route 44 to salute the girls on their back-to-back championship wins.

It's no doubt that Monday will be an especially exciting day at Millbrook High School as the Lady Blazers return to their classes as state champions.

