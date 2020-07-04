Hudson Valley Bowling Alley Plans to Open This Month

A local bowling alley is planning to open in July.

Fishkill Bowl in Fishkill announced they plan to reopen later this month. According to their Facebook, Fishkill bowl plans to reopen on Monday, July 13, 2020. This is nearly a week after the mid-Hudson Valley is set to enter phase 4 of reopening. Phase 4 of reopening is currently set to occur on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Their Facebook post reveals plans to reopen at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 13, and close at 9 p.m. Fishkill Bowl will be open during these hours on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays. Saturdays, they plan to be open from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. They intend to follow all CDC guidelines. Fishkill Bowl is also planning the fall league but has revealed no details about that.

It's unclear if masks will be mandated at Fishkill Bowl. While movie theaters haven't opened yet in New York State, AMC Theaters announced people would be required to wear masks in the theater. People are also currently required to wear masks when social distancing is not possible. This includes shopping and waiting to be seated at a grocery store.

