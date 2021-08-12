Hudson Valley Author Teams Up with Country Superstar for New Book

A Hudson Valley author is teaming up with one of the biggest names in country music for a new Nashville based mystery.

While there are many talented authors who have come out of the Hudson Valley, one of the most recognizable is James Patterson. His an acclaimed mystery novelist with popular characters like Alex Cross, Michael Bennett and the Women's Murder Club series.

Patterson is a Newburgh native and his latest project will take his talents to Nashville.

Taste of Country is reporting that James Patterson is currently working with country superstar Dolly Parton on a new mystery novel called Run, Rose, Run. Here's a little description of the story from the publisher, Little Brown and Company:

Every song tells a story. She’s a star on the rise, singing about the hard life behind her. She’s also on the run. Find a future, lose a past. Nashville is where she’s come to claim her destiny. It’s also where the darkness she’s fled might find her. And destroy her.

In a quote obtained by Taste of Country from People.com, James Patterson said "I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel." Adds Patterson, "It's been an honor — and a hell of a lot of fun — to work with the inimitable Dolly Parton, whom I've long admired for her music, her storytelling, and her enormous generosity."

Run, Rose, Run is set to be released on March 7th, 2022. The book will also be accompanied by an album with 12 original songs by Dolly that will be based off of characters and situations in the novel. Dolly told People ""The mind-blowing thing about this project is that reading the novel is enhanced by listening to the album and vice versa. It's a really unique experience that I know readers (and listeners) will love."

This is Dolly Parton's first book.

Run, Rose, Run is available now for pre-order.

