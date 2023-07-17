What Caused The Marks On Apple Crop In New Paltz

As summer rolls on we are turning to our local farms for fruits and vegetables but unfortunately it seems that some varieties will not be a bumper crop this year. There are even some farms reporting that they lost their entire crop.

You may recall back in May of this year we had a late frost. Due to the warm Spring, many of the fruit trees in the Hudson Valley already had blossoms on them which were damaged by the cold. Dressel Farm was one of the local farms in Ulster County that reported frost damage.

Hudson Valley Apples Show Signs of Frost Damage in Ulster County New York

So what is the result of the fruit that made it through the frost? We again lean on Dressel Farms for the answer. Dressel Farms posted on their social media pictures of their Snapdragon Apples that were affected by the frost in May.

Dressel Farms like other orchards in the area are going to be able to use some of the crop for cider but they also explained that the damage was widespread.

All of these apples are only useful for cider and with the widespread damage they are essentially valueless. Some orchards and varieties are worse than others, but we expect very significant losses (Dressel Farms via Facebook)

Dressel Farms isn't the only farm to share a crop loss report on Facebook. Weed Orchards & Winery reported this week that they lost about 50 percent of their peach crop. They have had to set special pricing, eliminate eating the fruit in the field and only people who purchase a bag will be allowed to go out.

