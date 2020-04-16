Hudson Valley Airports Receive Over $30 Million From Stimulus
Regional airports in the Hudson Valley will receive money as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) act, signed into law by President Donald Trump back on March 27. The money is for eligible airports in the United States that were affected by the Coronavirus-19 pandemic, according to the FAA.
The breakdown of the airports receiving money are:
The major airports in the Tri-State area, including Newark, JFK, and LaGuardia will receive a total of $438.8 million. Albany International received $15.2 million. The funds will be used to help offset the costs of the coronavirus. Other funds will go towards cleaning, staffing, general operations, debt service and payroll.
