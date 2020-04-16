Hudson Valley Airports Receive Over $30 Million From Stimulus

Regional airports in the Hudson Valley will receive money as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) act, signed into law by President Donald Trump back on March 27. The money is for eligible airports in the United States that were affected by the Coronavirus-19 pandemic, according to the FAA.

The breakdown of the airports receiving money are:

  • Columbia County: Airport located in Ghent, NY $69,000
  • Dutchess County: Hudson Valley Regional, Wappingers Falls $30,000, Sky Acres in Millbrook $69,000
  • Orange County: Orange Co. Airport in Montgomery $69,000, Randall Airport in Middletown $1,000, New York Stewart International in Newburgh $6.44 million, Warwick Municipal $30,000.
  • Sullivan County: Sullivan County International in Monticello $30,000, Wurtsboro-Sullivan County Airport $1,000
  • Ulster County: Kingston-Ulster Airport $1,000, Joseph Resnick Airport in Ellenville $30,000
  • Westchester: Westchester County Airport in White Plains will receive $23.6 million

    • The major airports in the Tri-State area, including Newark, JFK, and LaGuardia will receive a total of $438.8 million. Albany International received $15.2 million. The funds will be used to help offset the costs of the coronavirus. Other funds will go towards cleaning, staffing, general operations, debt service and payroll.

