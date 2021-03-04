How You Can Help Fight Food Insecurity In Poughkeepsie

What have you had to eat today? The number of people living with food insecurities doubled within the past year due to the pandemic, 130 million to 260 million. People are struggling to feed their families and supply the nutrients their body's need. Marist Singers needs your help to make a difference in our community.

Each year at Marist College, the singers club organizes benefit concerts that help raise money for charities and local businesses. The spring production is called "Love in the Afternoon," which is student-run and performed. This year they are supporting Reach Out and Touch, a food pantry located in downtown Poughkeepsie run by the Redeemed Christian Fellowship. Marist Singers would annually perform at the church to help the pantry during the winter, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they could not, which is why they are so eager to work with them now.

If you are a Marist student, there will be a food drive throughout the month of March; please bring non-perishable foods. If you are not a student, you can still show your support by directly donating to Reach Out and Touch by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/reach-out-and-touch-food-pantry; any contribution is greatly appreciated. This food pantry has such a powerful message for the community, and Marist Singers wants you to focus on what we CAN do in these uncertain times.

The performance will be held virtually on the Marist College Music Program's YouTube channel on March 13th, 2021, at 7:00pm. Students will be performing songs by Dolly Parton, Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks, Carol King, and many more! For more information, check out this link, https://fb.me/e/dxMIxj2gx.