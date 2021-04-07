How You Can Help a Hudson Valley Soldier on Yellow Ribbon Day

I hate to admit this, but I was not aware that there is a Yellow Ribbon Day. I just found out about it. Yellow Ribbon Day is held in honor of those serving in every and any branch of the military. And this Friday, April 9 is New York State Yellow Ribbon Day. Honestly, we should be honoring our veterans every day, but it's nice to know about this particular day of tribute.

Is there a way to help and celebrate our own Hudson Valley veterans for Yellow Ribbon Day? I'm glad you asked, because there actually is. This Friday, the Blue Star Mothers of the Hudson Valley will be accepting donated items to make Freedom Boxes to send to our deployed troops. Blue Star Mothers are mothers that have a child or children in the military or who have served in the military.

Donations can be dropped off at the drive-thru at the Town of Montgomery Town Hall at 110 Bracken Road between 1PM - 6PM. Not sure what to bring? Donations requested include snack size packages of chips, cookies and crackers, granola bars, beef jerky, tuna pouches, gum, trail mix, single serving drink mix packages, razors, deodorant, black socks, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo and soap.

Now that we are aware of Yellow Ribbon Day, we can help out Hudson Valley troops with a quick drive to Montgomery. It’s an easy and much appreciated way to say thank you to those serving our country. Monetary donations are also welcome through PayPal or the Blue Star Mothers of the Hudson Valley website.

