How Would You Handle a Survival Situation?

Have you ever wanted to learn how to properly build a fire, track, or shoot a bow? If so, registration is now open for Dutchess County Parks Department's popular Adventure and Survival summer programs.

The programs are for children age 9-17, and the sessions take place at Bowdoin Park in the Town of Poughkeepsie and Wilcox Memorial Park in the Town of Milan. These sessions are very popular, and due to that sessions will be limited to 12 participants and one session per student.

The sessions feature hands-on activities like hiking, shelter making, fire building, and many other survival skills. The sessions are held Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with early drop-off and late pick-up options available.

There are several programs that are offered throughout the summer months, including the Adventure Program and Survival Program, just the Adventure Program, or the Survival Intensive Program. Additional programs include Complete Survival and Living Survival.

Each session costs $175.00 per student.

There are also options for younger future survivalists with the Eaglet Program for young children. These sessions are held for children ages 6-8 and their caregivers from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Children will learn how to identify animal tracks and become better scientists and explorers.

Adult Survival Programs are also offered for ages 21 and over. Adults will learn the skills needed in a short-term survival situation. Adult Survival II is an overnight survival challenge at Wilcox Park on June 19-20, 9 am Saturday to 10 am Sunday.

A pre-requisite for Adult Survival II is taking part in Adult Survival I. Session capacity is 12 adults and costs $40 per session. More information can be found on the Dutchess County Parks website.

