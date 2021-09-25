How to Visit America’s Tea Company Within the Hudson Valley

There are so many unique tea spots throughout the Hudson Valley. On my adventures to these different spots, I enjoyed the atmosphere, staff members and taste of the various teas on site. There is something so peaceful and relaxing at a tea house.

A popular tea company has a home in the Hudson Valley. I was excited and shocked to learn that I could visit a shop and tasting room that created the very own tea that I enjoy every morning.

If you have ever grabbed an ice tea from a business or restaurant, it may be from this company. My first time trying their tea was from their CBD collection in a bottle from a local shop.

Harney & Sons has a tasting bar and lounge located in Millerton, New York. The Millerton Shop is located in a cute, little town that looks like it would be featured in a movie.

Their rustic tea room has a cozy feel to it. Their gift shop has take home teas with different blends and variety. There are soups and sandwiches available at this location to pair with your choice of tea.

I enjoyed their "Love Life" tea and sat in the sunshine on their terrace.

Currently, there aren't any tours or tastings going on.

Next time that I head back, I'm excited to try their "Butterfly Pea Flower" style and "Indigo Punch". It was a hard decision with over 250 styles of tea.

Find out their hours of operation here.

You can also take a quiz to see which tea you would enjoy the most here.

If you love tea houses like me, be sure to visit my other favorite shops in the Hudson Valley.

Immune Schein Tea Haus, Saugerties

Charlotte Tea Room, Warwick

The Ridge Tea & Spice Shop, New Paltz

Have you ever been to a tea house or shop before? Would you visit any of these businesses? Let us know below.

Five Easy Steps to Refreshing Summer Sun Tea If you've never tried fresh brewed sun tea, you're definitely missing out. Here's how to make the most of the next sunny day.