How to Say “Bye-Bye” to All Your Junk Mail

Do you dread going to your mailbox? Do you think there will be nothing but bills or the dreaded stack of junk mail? Believe it or not, there are a few things that you can do to significantly reduce the amount of junk mail that magically finds its way into your mailbox.

Here are a three websites that you can visit, take the steps they ask you for. Then within three to six months after you have filled out the forms, you will start to notice less junk mail.

**Keep in mind these sites will ask you information such as your mailing address, phone number, birth date and Social Security number, so make sure that the sites are encrypted before entering your info. It's also suggested that you close and clear your browser history afterward.**

1). OptOutPrescreen.com is linked to the major credit reporting agencies and will remove you from pre-approved credit card offers and offers of insurance. While on this site you can choose to opt out for just five years or permanently. To complete your request, you must return the signed Permanent Opt-Out Election form, which will be provided after you initiate your online request. This is one of the websites that will as you to provide personal information, including your home telephone number, name, Social Security number, and date of birth. The information you provide is confidential and will be used only to process your request to opt out.

2). DMAChoice.org divides all direct mail into four separate categories (and here I thought all junk mail was the same thing): credit offers, catalogs, magazine offers (this includes subscription offers, newsletters, periodicals and other promotional mailings) and other mail offers (this includes donation requests, bank offers, retail promotions and more). This company will give you the option to get mail from different places (watch you do not opt-in for more junk mail) or have yourself removed from the mailing lists of companies within each category or from an entire category. There is no fee for online registration. You will be asked for an email address when registering. DMA will send an e-mail with a link to verify registration to the e-mail address you provided.

3). The National Do Not Mail list. Yes, this is another form to fill out online, but again, no fee involved, just a few minutes of your time. This site will just ask you for basic info including first and last name, mailing address and email address.

If this helps you, pass the information on to others. Most people are not aware that they can not only rid themselves of the annoyance of the junk mail but they can also help to reduce that amount of unwanted paper making its way into landfills.

