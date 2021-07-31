How to Keep Your Pets Cool During the Hudson Valley Hot Days of Summer
So you have four legged, furry family members, what kind of special care do you need to give them on super hot days? Do you let them stay in front of a fan all day, even though this means pet hair all over the house? Do you bring your dog to day care so they spend the day in air-conditioning? Do you put ice cubes in their water, thinking that will help keep them cool?
While, scientifically, those things may or may not actually work, here's a few things according to ASPCA.org and Petfinder.com.
As pet owners, we know it can be tough to balance our want to bring the dog with us, especially on hot 80 and 90 degree days. Here are just a few friendly reminders of simple things you can do to keep your pet healthy and hopefully happy, regardless of the temperature.
Keeping Pets Cool During The Hot Hudson Valley Weather
Is there a place in the Hudson Valley that you love to take your pets? Feel free to share a photo with us through our app. We love to know where there are pet friendly places locally.
2021 Freedom Festival Will Return to the Hudson Valley this Summer
8 Common Essential Oils that Can Be Harmful to Pets
Hudson Valley Honey Bees at Work
Read More: