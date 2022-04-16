Yes, You Can Bury Your Faithful Pets With You in New York State

Have you ever thought about what would happen to your pets after you pass? What about the cremated remains of your pets that you want to spend eternity with you? Is there anything that you can do?

If you haven't already thought about it, you do have options as to how you can lay your beloved pet to rest. Maybe this is something you should think about and then share with your family members and include in your 'final plans?'

How do you go about making sure you are buried with your beloved pet in New York State?

Have you never heard of this? This is awesome. I am happy to know that any of my little four-legged family members will be able to be with me for eternity. Apparently, in 2016, then Governor Andrew Cuomo passed into law the New York Pet Burial Law.

So how does this work? Does your pet just go in the coffin with you?

Let's clear something up. This is not talking about taking a pet that is alive and burying it with you. This is only for your 'dearly departed pets.' As to the 'Can they just go in the coffin with you?' Yes, they can, but New York says that only the cremated remains of your pet can be with you.

Wait, hasn't this really been going on for years in New York State? Burying your pets with you?

Personally, I think it has. Come on. Who really needed to know? Say, you were going to be buried in a coffin. There is no reason that someone that you trusted couldn't already grab the little tins that hold your precious Fido or FeeFee, and set them with you before the coffin is sealed?

What about having your cremated remains interred with those of your pet?

That should not be a problem as well. First and foremost, you need to make sure that your family members know that this is your wish. The dogs that I have laid to rest in the back yard, I will not ask to be disturbed from their resting place. But the ones that I have their ashes in the tin, I will ask to be included with mine.

What is the one thing that could stop all of this from happening?

Technically, I think that there are two things that could keep this from happening. The first is that you don't let your family members know that it is your wish for this to happen. The second is that the place you have selected as 'your final' place won't do it. Ask, ask, ask. As there are many places that will place your animal's remains in the family plot as needed, provided you pay the upkeep.

