Adopt-A-Cat Month: 5 Places to Adopt a Cat in the Hudson Valley

June is adopt a cat month, but why wait for the month of June? Why shouldn't you adopt a cat now? I adopted Princess Sophia, gosh in 2008? She was a re-home from a friend of mine. Over the years, she has taught me how to be a solid cat mom. Of course, she does like things a certain way, so I hope that I have lived up to her ever so high expectations of what regal kitty living should be like.

Since cats do make great pets and companions, have you thought about getting one? Maybe two? My sister had (at one time) four indoor cats and then one she had adopted as a stray from the neighborhood. I know another person who has 6 cats. While I think I am best suited to have just one, I can tell you that adopting is a great way to go. So where are all these places that you can adopt a cat?

Where can you adopt a cat in the Hudson Valley?

We really are fortunate to have so many great animal rescues here in the Hudson Valley, most of which have many different types of pets for you to adopt, not just puppies and kittens.

So where should you start when it comes to adopting a cat? How about some of the larger and well known rescues? Where are they located?

Where are the larger pet rescues in the Hudson Valley, New York?

Some of the larger animal rescues that are in the Hudson Valley, include the following:

Ulster County SPCA, Kingston

Dutchess County SPCA, Hyde Park

Pets Alive, Middletown,

What about some of the awesome pet rescues that are out there, but you just might not know their names?

We really are fortunate to have so many caring, animal loving people here in the Hudson Valley. Here are a few more animal rescues, that you just might not have heard of, but you should definitely check out:

What if I want to get a cat or a pet, but just don't have the time to dedicate to taking care of a pet just yet?

No problem, there are ways to support all of these animal organizations and more. You can volunteer, you can donate time or money, plus if they have a thrift store, you can make a purchase there or donate items that are in re-saleable condition, for them to get the monies from.

Here are a answers to a lot of common questions about cats, like why do they have whiskers:

