Grants Available For Hudson Valley Animal Shelters, How to Apply

If you have ever had a pet, you know how much they can make a difference in your life, in your families life. Where did you get your pet? Was it at an animal shelter? A rescue maybe?

Rescues and animal shelters do a great deal of work, with limited funds. If you have a favorite animal rescue, you might wish to share this with them. As there is a rare opportunity for your favorite animal shelter to get some free grant money. Yes, free grant money.

How much grant money for animal charities is available in the Hudson Valley?

Photo by Anna Kumpan on Unsplash Photo by Anna Kumpan on Unsplash loading...

The Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan counties has $16,000 to give to qualified rescues. While they cannot give money to every one that applies, to date the Foundation has awarded more than $75,000 in funds.

Which animal rescues can apply for the grant funds here in the Hudson Valley?

Photo by Fatmagül B. on Unsplash Photo by Fatmagül B. on Unsplash loading...

According to a press release, organizations in Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Putnam, Sullivan and Rockland counties that are dedicated to rescuing, sheltering and defending animals are eligible to apply.

How does a Hudson Valley animal rescue organization apply for the grants?

Applications are taken through their website, https://cfosny.org/. All applications need to be completed and submitted by March 14, 2022. Once the submissions are in, the foundation will choose the recipients and then the fund will be dispersed in May of 2022.

Dog Rescued After Being Trapped in Rocky Crevice at Minnewaska A 12-year-old dog named Liza was rescued after being trapped in a rocky crevice at Minnewaska for 5 days.

Daring Rescue: Injured Hudson Valley Hiked Rescued By Helicopter Must see: We have photos and a video of a daring helicopter rescue in the Hudson Valley.