New York Hunters Can Earn a Hefty Rebate This Season

New York hunters can get reimbursed for their expenses this year, but they must apply online.

A program supported by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is offering deer hunters rebates of up to $60 for purchasing ammunition during the 2026-27 hunting season.

Photo by Adrian Infernus on Unsplash A man with a rifle in a field

New York Hunters Can Get Up to $60 Back

Any licensed New York deer hunter who plans to hunt with a firearm anywhere in the state can participate by simply switching over to certified lead-free ammo. Hunters can purchase qualifying factory-loaded ammunition, shotgun slugs, sabots or bullets for reloading and receive up to $60 back.

Spend $60 or more and you'll receive the full $60 rebate. Spend less and you'll get back the purchase price, excluding taxes and shipping.

There are 10,000 rebates available statewide, and hunters are limited to one rebate per year. The ammunition doesn't even have to be purchased in New York, and ammunition bought previously may qualify as long as the hunter can provide proof of purchase.

To participate, hunters need to submit a receipt, a copy of their 2026-27 New York deer hunting license and information about the qualifying ammunition. They must also agree to complete a survey after they're finished hunting for the season.

Why New York Is Paying Hunters to Switch Ammunition

The program is aimed at reducing the amount of lead that winds up in the food chain.

Traditional lead bullets can break apart when they strike a deer, leaving tiny fragments in remains left behind after the animal is field dressed. Eagles and other scavengers can then ingest those fragments while feeding, potentially leading to lead poisoning.

The program stresses that it's voluntary and is not an effort to ban traditional ammunition. Instead, organizers say it's a way for hunters to try lead-free ammunition at little or no cost while researchers study whether increased use can help protect bald and golden eagles.

Hunters interested in claiming one of the 10,000 rebates can find eligibility information, qualifying ammunition and the application through New York Hunters for Conservation.