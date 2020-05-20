How Sullivan County Will Observe Memorial Day

Sullivan County will be observing Memorial Day, while limited by COVID-19, services will commence.

In order to comply with Governor Cuomo's order that no more than 10 people can gather, County’s official Memorial Day observance at the Veterans Cemetery in Liberty will not be open to the public. Instead, it will be broadcasted live through the county's Facebook page at 1:00 p.m. Monday.

Due to the ongoing closure of the county's government center, the Bailey-Richmond VFW Post 9588 and the Ruddick-Trowbridge American Legion Post 73 will be conducting a small service at the Memorial outside the Government center with limited color guard.

The Sgt. Andrew Brucher VFW Post 5499 will conduct a similar Honor Service with a small Honor Guard at the Veterans Park in Kauneonga Lake that day.Keeping with social distancing guidelines, The county insists that the public not attend.

