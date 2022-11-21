How Record, Deadly Snow In New York State Impacts Hudson Valley

Record snow fell across Western New York, we have photos of the winter storm and how this snow compares to the Hudson Valley.

The massive snowstorm in Western New York is finally finished. Snow began falling on Thursday and continued until Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Finally Stopped Snowing In Western New York

Intense Winter Storm Brings Multiple Feet Of Lake Effect Snow To Buffalo Area Getty Images loading...

"The snow is FINALLY done. The last lake snows off of Lake Ontario are tapering off this morning. It'll be windy into this evening, with gusts up to 50 mph northeast of the lakes," the National Weather Service Buffalo wrote on Facebook Monday morning.

More Snow In 1 Day Than Hudson Valley Sees All Winter

In one day, 24 hours, around 6 feet of snow fell in Orchard Park, near Buffalo. That's more snow than the Hudson Valley normally sees in an entire winter, according to Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll.

New York Record Snow In Buffalo, New York

Intense Winter Storm Brings Multiple Feet Of Lake Effect Snow To Buffalo Area Getty Images loading...

Officials from Orchard Park, New York later reported about 77 inches of snow in 24 hours!

“We believe we’ll be making history with having the most amount of snowfall in a 24-hour period right here in the state of New York,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Saturday. “Never happened like this before.”

Intense Winter Storm Brings Multiple Feet Of Lake Effect Snow To Buffalo Area Getty Images loading...

The previous 24-hour record in New York State was when Camden, New York dealt with 50 inches of snow in 1966.

"It is likely but still unofficial- that Orchard Park has broken the 24-hour snowfall record," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook later on Saturday.

Unofficially Orchard Park, New York finished with 80 inches of snow; Hamburg, New York saw 73.7 inches of snow; Blasdell, New York was hit with 71 inches of snow; 65 inches of snow fell on Athol Springs and 54.5 inches of snow impacted East Aurora, according to Fox Weather.

Intense Winter Storm Brings Multiple Feet Of Lake Effect Snow To Buffalo Area Getty Images loading...

The snowstorm is blamed for at least two deaths in Erie County, New York, The Associated Press reports.

