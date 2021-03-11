How Long does Protection From COVID Vaccine Last in New York?

Empire State residents are what to know how long does the COVID-19 vaccine last?

Last week, new guidance from the CDC said fully vaccinated people can take part in small indoor gatherings with others who have been vaccinated, without facemasks or physical distancing. Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced domestic travelers to New York no longer have to quarantine within three months of their full vaccination.

On Wednesday, Gov. Cuomo announced that nearly 10 percent of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while almost 20 percent of Empire State residents have received at least one vaccine dose.

This past week, New York received over 1.3 million vaccines, over 45 percent more than any other week. Over 1.1 million doses were administered over the past seven days, according to Cuomo's office.

With so many, New Yorkers vaccinated and with many more to soon get their doses, many what to know how long does the COVID-19 vaccine last?

Unfortunately, the answer from the CDC isn't helpful. The CDC admits "we don't know" how long protection lasts for people who are vaccinated.

"We don’t know how long protection lasts for those who are vaccinated. What we do know is that COVID-19 has caused very serious illness and death for a lot of people. If you get COVID-19, you also risk giving it to loved ones who may get very sick. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is a safer choice," the CDC states in its Frequently Asked Questions about COVID-19 Vaccination. "Experts are working to learn more about both natural immunity and vaccine-induced immunity. CDC will keep the public informed as new evidence becomes available."

