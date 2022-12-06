Think You Have What it Takes to be New York’s New Rat Czar?

New York has long had a problem with rats, and over the past few years the issue has gotten even worse.

The city often ranks at, or near, the top of the list for rattiest cities in the country. Video posted over the summer showed a whole family of rats carrying a slice of of discarded pizza at a subway station near the L train. Soon video of the encounter was taken and posted to social media, and then later shared to the Subway Creatures Instagram account.

NBC says the job, formally known as the director of rodent mitigation, will pay $120K to $170K a year, and will need a "swashbuckling attitude, crafty humor and general aura of badassery."

Surrounded by Rats

Who could forget this harrowing story from October 2020? You may associate sinkholes more with places down south like Florida, but they can happen anywhere. One New York man survived a terrifying encounter with a sinkhole on a sidewalk, but it's what he told NBC NY what he saw below the surface that had him quite shaken.

NBC says the incident happened when the man was waiting for a bus on 3rd Avenue in the Bronx. It is not exactly certain how far he fell, though some estimate he went down between 12 to 15 feet. But it's what's lurking below New York City underground that has this poor man so freaked out.

He was like, 'Ma, the rats down there were ridiculous.' He was like, 'they were like so big.' He was scared to yell out because he thought they were gonna go in his mouth.

Luckily, the man survived. NBC says that police and firefighters were able to pull him out after half an hour. The man was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.