Horrific Prank Turning Heads on Rte 9 in Fishkill

Did you have to do a double-take when looking at this photo? So did I. Is the bizarre decoration on the roof of this driver's car going too far?

I don't know if this is a prank or some sort of protest but it is horrifying Hudson Valley residents.

Imagine seeing what appears to be a baby strapped to the roof of a car. How would you react? Would you call the police? Most people would and may have on this driver.

This driver may be trying to get some laughs but what he may not know is that this image can be extremely triggering. The results of Forgotten Baby Syndrome can be absolutely horrific.

What is Forgotten Baby Syndrome? It is sadly exactly what it sounds like. Parents go through a massive amount of stress. New parents especially go through a lot of mental changes. The lack of sleep and the high amount of anxiety can cause parents to forget their children in hot cars, at home or even leave them behind in stores. This happens far more often than we'd like to believe.

A couple of years ago a 39-year-old father in Rockland County was charged with manslaughter and after he accidentally left his twins in the backseat of his car and then went to work only to discover them hours later.

A dark grey Subaru was spotted in Fishkill, New York driving around with a high chair strapped to the roof. If that wasn't disturbing enough there is a small realistic-looking baby doll sitting in the chair.

The driver was getting a lot of looks on Rte 9 and in the Shoprite parking lot. He was even approached by a shopper.

Have you seen this car before?

