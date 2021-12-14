Honor Local Vets During New Paltz Wreath Laying Ceremony

The holiday season is time to be thankful and spend time with friends and family. It's also a time to honor those who are not here with us.

Wreaths Across America is a program whose mission, according to their website, is to "remember, honor, and teach is impossible without the transportation industry. Veterans’ wreaths move by planes, trains, and livestock trailers, but trucks and their professional drivers transport the lion’s share of America’s respect. Many of these drivers are veterans and say the truckload of fresh, balsam-fir wreaths is the most precious cargo they transport in their careers."

The wreaths are laid at veterans graves around the holiday season in an annual tribute to our Vets. December 13th is officially known as Wreaths Across America Day.

This Saturday, December 18th, there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the New Paltz Rural Cemetary. On their website they wrote:

On December 18, 2021 at 12:00 pm, NEW PALTZ RURAL CEMETERY (NY0270) will be helping New Paltz Rural Cemetery to Remember and Honor our veterans by laying Remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes. Please help us honor and remember as many fallen heroes as possible by sponsoring remembrance wreaths, volunteering on Wreaths Day, or inviting your family and friends to attend with you. Thank you so much for supporting the NEW PALTZ RURAL CEMETERY (NY0270) and Wreaths Across America!

For more details about the New Paltz Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony visit WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.

There are a handful of veteran organizations around the Hudson Valley that work to get Veterans the proper assistance they need year-round. From The Hudson Valley Center for Veteran Reintegration to Hudson Valley Veteran Alliance. They work one on one with veterans to get them the help they need when it comes to mental health and home services.

