Homicide Investigation in Westchester County Leads to Arrests of Multiple Suspects

Residents in the Westchester County city of New Rochelle had a startling beginning to their week following multiple reports of a homicide that occurred in the city at a public housing complex. Since Monday morning when the incident was first called in to New Rochelle Police, investigators have been hard at work on the case and have taken multiple suspects into custody.

Homicide in New Rochelle

The incident in question began on Monday morning January 6, 2025, when at approximately 10:49am, New Rochelle Police began receiving calls for "shots fired" in the area of Rhoda Quash Lane. Upon arrival, New Rochelle Police located a victim who'd been shot multiple times at the Heritage Homes Complex. At the time, the victim was was identified as a 22-year old male from Mt. Vernon, NY.

Officers on scene immidiately began providing medical aid to the victim, who was soon after transported to a local hospital. The victim however would later succumb to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

In the days since, the victim has been identified to be 22-year old David Smith of Mt. Vernon.

Investigation Begins

Detectives from the New Rochelle Police Department had quickly arrived on scene to begin their official investigation. According to the multiple press releases and updates provided by the New Rochelle Police, Detectives quickly identified several persons of interest and brought them to New Rochelle Police Headquarters for questioning.

In addition, another suspect was taken into custody when the individual sought medical treatment for an apparent gunshot wound to his hand. The press release goes on to state that the belief is that the shooter and victim knew one another and that the shooting happened over a personal dispute. What that particular dispute is is currently unknown.

In their investigation, law enforcement has also discovered multiple handguns that have been claimed as evidence. More information on those handguns is expected some time in the future.

Latest Update from New Rochelle Police

In the latest release of information concerning the investigation, New Rochelle Police announced that another suspect has been apprehended. This suspect identified as 21-year old Ali Mohammed of Mt. Vernon, turned himself in to police custody with assistance from "concerned community members".

The alleged gunman Mohammed now joins three other suspects who were taken into police custody, all of them awaiting further legal proceedings. Ali Mohammed has been charged with the felony crimes of 2nd Degree Murder and 2nd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

The other suspects taken into custody were identified and also face felony charges. The first suspect was identified as 21-year old Marquis Williamson of Newark, New Jersey and the second was identified as 21-year old Amiri Oneal of Mt. Vernon. Both were charged with 2nd Degree Murder.

The third suspect was identified as 20-year old Anthony Webster also of Mt. Vernon. Webster has been charged for the felony crimes of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in both the 2nd and 3rd Degree.

The Investigation Continues

At this time New Rochelle Police are still actively investigating this case and more information is expected in the future.

New Rochelle Police Department is also asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any relevant information to contact the Detective Division at (914) 654-2300. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the department's confidential tip line at (914) 632-COPS.

