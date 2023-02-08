Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House

A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house.

Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.

Less than a week later, another 200 cats have been found at a home in Yonkers.

Over 150 Cats Found in Yonkers, NY Hoarding House

Friends of Yonkers Animal Shelter explains the strange coincidence of the 2 similar situations and writes on their Facebook page:

By strange coincidence a cat hoarding situation was brought to the shelter’s attention a day or two after the sad situation in Yorktown Heights was discovered. Thankfully no one was deceased in Yonkers however there are between 150 to 200 cats who need our help.

Friends of Yonkers Animal Shelter, Facebook Friends of Yonkers Animal Shelter, Facebook loading...

They add that the Yonkers Animal Shelter is already bringing in some of the cats, but emergency help is needed. Due to the high volume of cats found they are asking for other animal rescues to step up.

Get our free mobile app

Take a look at the massive amount of cats found at the Yonkers home in the video that was shared by Friends of Yonkers Animal Shelter below:



Hudson Valley Animal Rescue Steps in to Help

Thankfully, Karen LeCain and the folks at Compassionate Animal Rescue of Dutchess County heard the call and are heading down to Yonkers to assist. LeCain tells us that while they wish they could take all the cats in, they can only take 10.

With that being said, those 10 rescue cats will be heading to the recently opened Catherine Landau Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Center at CARE of DC. The center is named after Catherine Landau who dreamed of opening her own rescue but never got the chance to.

If you're interested in helping CARE of DC as they welcome 10 new cats to their rescue, cat food donations are greatly appreciated, donations can be made at CAREofDC.org.

List of Registered Animal Abusers in Upstate New York Here is a list of people in Upstate NY charged with animal cruelty, according to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society and the Albany County Sherrif's Department

A Look Inside Catskill Animal Sanctuary Catskill Animal Sanctuary Fundraiser 2022 (Saugerties, NY)