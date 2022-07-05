What Have Two Historic Hudson Valley Banks Transformed Into?

With all of the extensive amounts of history in the Hudson Valley, we are able to learn something new every single day. Each Hudson Valley town has an interesting story to tell. Some of these unique villages date back to the 1600s. It's possible that our ancestors may have settled in these towns or played major roles in developing them.

Taking a staycation in the Hudson Valley would be ideal. From historical sites to local eateries and hiking trails, we are able to see it.

Have you heard of these historical Hudson Valley banks?

The history extends from Kingston to Beacon, NY. What do these locations have in common? Historical banks in each place have now been transformed into unique hot spots to visit.

This historical Ulster County, NY bank is now a popular hotel.

Hotel Kinsley is located in Kingston, NY. 301 Wall Street is known as the "flagship" for this hotel in a historic, restored 19th-century space that used to be a popular bank. This piece of history has been fully restored and is visited by intrigued guests daily. The main lobby of this building used to be the vault of the bank.

Hotel Kinsley has 42 rooms along with a cocktail bar and restaurant. However, the Hotel Kinsley collection consists of 4 buildings. Along with 301 Wall Street, you can also stay at 41 Pearl Street which is located inside of a 1600s historical home. 270 Fair Street is a third location that's open to visitors and dates back to the 1800s.

Lastly, 24 John Street has a European style. This cottage existed before the Revolutionary War and now features a unique getaway for interested visitors.

This historical Dutchess County, NY bank is now a popular eatery.

The Vault is located in Beacon, NY. Known for being a popular restaurant and a hot spot for brunches in the Hudson Valley, it also holds a historic background.

Get our free mobile app

From exquisite tapa options to local craft beers and spirits to choose from, it has an inviting feeling to it. The Vault also has local meats, cheeses, produce, and other products for guests.

This historic bank building also has a working vault on site.

Kinsley Hotel

multiple locations in Kingston, NY

The Vault

446 Main St. Beacon, NY 12508

Have you visited these historical locations? Share with us below.

30 Beautiful Sights, Nature Hikes, and Historical Landmarks in the Hudson Valley Welcome to some of the best Nature Trails, Historical Landmarks, and all-around great views right here in the Hudson Valley!

The Valley is filled to the brim with amazing places you can go right now, so what are you waiting for?