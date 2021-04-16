Historic Tours Return to New Paltz May First

Stephen Harris/Townsquare Media Hudson Valley

Everyone is talking about how things will be returning to normal soon. Or in other words things will be open but normal might be stretching a bit. Many place around the Hudson Valley are planning their re-opening. One of those Places is Historic Huguenot Street (HHS) in New Paltz.

Last year they were able to hold outdoor tours which meant people didn't have to miss the extremely popular Boos and Brews tours. These Friday night outdoor tours at HHS have become a favorite for the folks that like a good haunted tale. Even though the Boos and Brews got underway the HHS wasn't able to do full tours.

Unfortunately, all the building had to remain closed last year due to the pandemic. HHS was able to develop a virtual tour for people to enjoy but it doesn't compare to being able to enter the old homes and other buildings that are part of Huguenot's charm.

The good news is that today (April 16,2021) HHS shared on their Facebook page that they will be able to re-open for tours starting May 1, 2021. They plan to have 1 hour tours that will take place 3 times a day on weekends only for now. They will be following all CDC guidelines so attendance for each to is expected to be limited.

Looking at how they are going to be able to do the tours they expect that each tour will only consist of 4 people you can book a larger group if you are from the same house hold. Kristine Gillespie is handling all tour reservations. Later in May HHS expects to open up 6 days a week and offer more tours on a first come first serve basis.

Information is always available by contact the HHS by email at info@huguenotsteet.org

