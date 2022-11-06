Historic Grocery Now Modern Townhouse For Sale in Kingston, NY

I am in no way a city girl but it would take much for me to be talked into living at 84 Hone Street in Kingson, New York. The Hudson Valley is full of townhome properties but this one is right up my alley.

Originally built in 1890 to be the neighborhood grocery store this three-story renovated brick beauty with a New Orleans-style balcony on the second floor would make the most amazing home not to mention a boutique storefront.

Historic Townhouse for Sale Near Rondout In Kingston, NY

The listing I found on Zillow doesn't mention if you would be able to run a business from the first floor but if you could this place would be perfect. Anything from boutique-style gift shops to artisan crafts to locally source food shops. If I could open a shop in the Hudson Valley I would probably make it an art gallery and antique store this place would fit the bill.

The other reason to fall in love with this place is how close it is to all the fun on the Kingston Rondout. Shops and restaurants are within walking distance but you are also just far enough away not to be bothered by the crowds that enjoy the area year-round.

1890 Townhouse with Storefront For Sale in Kingston, NY

Along with the amazing storefront and iron balcony, this place comes with lots of room to spread out. It has four bedrooms and 3 baths. A glorious new kitchen, a shaded courtyard, and an old three-bay garage which has been converted into a spacious workshop.