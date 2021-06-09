If you always wanted to own a boat but don't have the time or money we may have just found the perfect weekend getaway for you right here in the Hudson Valley. I am sure you have heard about all the amazing Airbnb's that are popping up around town. Unique one-of-a-kind homes and locations that offer you an out-of-the-ordinary experience, but did you know you could Airbnb a sailboat.

That's right, waiting for you on the water in Kingston is a 31-foot small luxury sailing yacht made by Hunter Marlow. The Yacht's Captain offers it for rent plus you can hire him to take you for a sail so you can get the complete "I own a luxury yacht" getaway. The boat is equipped with a full working bathroom, a full galley/kitchen and sleeps 4 comfortably. Other perks are the 32 inch TV and the 2 large comfy sofas.

Photo Credit: via Airbnb (Host Jake)

This is obviously not your average Airbnb. Whether you decide to hit that water for a sail with the Captain or you stay dockside you are going to have fun. The slip for this boat is on the edge of one of Kingston's most popular destinations. Delicious restaurants, thirst-quenching bars, specialty coffee shops plus local shopping are all moments away by foot. Just follow the dock to a weekend full of fun food and entertainment.

