This Mysterious Hudson Valley Community Was Known As “Wagendaal”

With the large amount of history in New York state, there is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. It’s fascinating that each town, village and hamlet has it’s own story to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers.

There Are Historical Stories That Changed The Hudson Valley Forever

These moments in time changed not only the world, but the Hudson Valley forever. A shocking story changed an upstate town, The Anti-Rent War happened in Andes, NY.

There's also the Dutchess County, NY town that was once referred to by a different name than it is called now.

A post office in the Hudson Valley is known as a National Historic Site where FDR was a part of and Uncle Sam's home is located in Catskill, NY with the basement now being a tiki bar open to the public.

The Historic Spy House Is Located In Ulster County, NY.

Hurley, NY is located in Ulster County. It was established in the 1600s by Dutch settlers. It was said that a spy was held captive in the basement.

According to Buildings of New England, this historic home is

"a pre-Revolutionary stone cottage built in Dutch traditions. The house is one and one-half stories high, and is built of limestone. The limestone walls are of various thickness, from a nearby quarry, with the square ends laid up in mortar made of clay, and pointed with lime mortar outside."

Did You Know That Hudson Valley Towns Used To Be Referred To As Different Names?

Depending on where you live in the Hudson Valley, your town may have had a different name or two before you settled there.

The historic stories behind Kingston, New Paltz, Rhinebeck, Hurley and Sleepy Hollow, NY explain why and how they had different names and why they were called something else.

The Hudson Valley Has A Mysterious And Unknown Community Called "Wagendaal"

According to the Town of Hurley,

"In the Spring of 1662, Peter Stuyvesant, Dutch Governor of Niew Amsterdam, established the village of Niew Dorp on the site of a Native American Settlement."

However, it was a complicated relationship between the European settlers and the Native American people. The language barrier and even cultural differences made it difficult. As tension grew, so did the fights.

"On June 7, 1663, the Native people attacked and destroyed the village, and took captives who were later released. England took control of the Dutch Colony of New Netherland on September 6, 1664. "

It wasn't until 1669 that the village of Hurley was actually abandoned after the conflict and was resettled. It was also renamed as Hurley.

"The southern section was quickly settled by farmers and the villages of Bloomingdale and Wagondale (now Creeklocks) were established. "

Have You Ever Heard Of Wagendaal, NY?

This once forgotten community is located in Ulster County, NY. Even though it remains a mysterious to some, there are historic documents describing this one known land.

According to Hudson-Mohawk Vernacular Architecture,

It seems that the Van Wagenen family resided on the property and created a farm.

"the area became known as Wagendaal, which was included in the Corporation of Kingston until October 19, 1708 when it became part of the Town of Hurley. The community continued to be identified by that name until the upstart of the Delaware & Hudson Canal in 1828, when it was changed to Creeklocks. Then on April 26, 1844, it became part of the Town of Rosendale."

Creekslock, NY Has It's Own New York State Historical Marker

Orginally, Wagendaal, it was later known as Creeklocks and may be known today as Bloomington or Rosendale, NY.

Do you know of any places in the Hudson Valley that used to go by a different name? Share with us below.

