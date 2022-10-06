Hilarious Poughkeepsie Reference From ‘The Office’ Comes True

A moment from The Office that revolves around the City of Poughkeepsie has actually come true in real life.

The hit NBC sitcom The Office has become one of the most watched and most beloved television sitcoms of all time. The series documents the happenings at a small Scranton, PA paper company and has launched the careers of superstars like Steve Carrell and John Krasinski.

The Office has quite a few Hudson Valley connections. In 2017 Krasinski chose New Paltz as the setting for his directorial debut. A Quiet Place was filmed in and around the area and became a huge box-office hit. The actor and director even returned to the area in 2019 to film portions of the film's prequel.

During season seven of The Office, an episode titled "Ultimatum" featured a hilarious Pougkeepsie reference that has become a running joke for many locals. Michael Scott, played by Steve Carrell, has decided that Holly from HR is the love of his life. Unfortunately, she is engaged to someone else. But, their relationship isn't quite as solid as he thought. Holly has given her boyfriend a deadline to propose or else she will break up with him.

Michael is preparing for either "the best or worst day of his life" buy assembling two boxes of items. One is full of items to console himself, while the other is loaded with things to celebrate his new relationship with Holly.

The final item he reveals for the celebration box is a pair of front-row tickets to see Paula Poundstone, Holly's favorite comedian, in Poughkeepsie. Michael fantasizes about going to the show and getting called up on stage.

Well, that moment is one step closer to becoming a reality because Paula Poundstone is actually scheduled to appear in Poughkeepsie on February 23. Tickets to see the legendary comedian at the Bardavon go on sale to the public on Friday at 11am.

If you happen to go to the show, you may want to take a peek at who's sitting in the center front row. It may just be Michael and Holly.