I've been working as a summer camp counselor for about 10 years now, and for the last couple of years, I have been the lead coordinator for this Outdoor Adventure Camp. We go to various locations around the Hudson Valley to fish, hike, play games, and more.

Some places we have hit up include Greenfields Park in Hyde Park, Nuclear Lake in Poughquag, and Stone Church in Dover. It has been a really rewarding experience to help these kids connect with nature in a cool environment. Some of these kids are avid fishers and hikers already, while others are learning to fish and hike for the first time. Most of our kids are ready and willing to take on the rocky and rooted terrain ahead of us, but some of the kids would rather prefer something more cool, calm, and collected.

Fortunately, the Hudson Valley has a special treat that will satisfy anyone on a hike: The Empire State Trail, or The Rail Trail!

The Empire State Trail (a.k.a. The Rail Trail)

The Rail Trail is great for people of any age and skill level. Yes, most of The Rail Trail is relatively flat, but where it lacks in hills in valleys, it makes up for in length. The Empire State Trail stretches 750 miles, connecting diverse history, special places, and iconic landscapes. You can bike, skate, walk and run as much as you want. The landscapes offer a great backdrop to your workout and make for great muses for the casual and professional photographer alike.

The more experienced hiker can use The Rail Trail as an endurance challenge to see how far they can go or to help build their stamina for bigger hikes; while more casual visitors can have a nice brisk walk and enjoy music in their headphones or a nice conversation for an hour or so. Regardless, The Empire State Trail has much to offer.

These are some of the popular Rail Trail entrances within the Hudson Valley:

Morgan Lake Park

26-44 Creek Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Dutchess Rail Trail

50 Overocker Rd, Arlington, NY 12603

Love Road Entrance Dutchess Rail Trail

35-99 Love Rd, Arlington, NY 12603

Hudson Valley Rail Trail

75 Haviland Rd, Highland, NY 12528

Black Creek Wetlands Fishing Area

Hudson Valley Rail Trail, Highland, NY 12528

Old Manchester Road Rail Trail

Dutchess Rail Trail, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 Technically, you can get in from the Gold's Gym Parking Lot: 258 Titusville Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603



Kingston Point Rail Trail

Kingston Point Beach, 102-144 Delaware Ave, Kingston, NY 12401

O&W Rail Trail

302 Co Rd 6, Accord, NY 12404

Rest Plaus O&W Rail Trail

O&W Rail Trail, Stone Ridge, NY 12484

Hudson Valley Rail Trail Depot

101 New Paltz Rd, Highland, NY 12528

River-to-Ridge Trail

41 Springtown Rd, New Paltz, NY 12561

Wallkill Valley Rail Trail

Wallkill Valley Rail Trail, Gardiner, NY 12525

Wallkill Valley Rail Trail Parking, North Kingston, NY

3114 NY-32, Kingston, NY 12401

Rail Trail Kerhonkson

Rail Trail Kerhonkson, Kerhonkson, NY 12446

Did we miss any of your favorite spots? Are there any other entrances that we aren't aware of? Let us know online or on the app!

