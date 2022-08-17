Can You Spy What’s “Off” in this $6 Million Highland Mansion for Sale?

Not to brag, but I've become somewhat of an expert in houses I can't afford. Zillow-voyeurism is one of my most active hobbies, and by now I'm almost used seeing (and judging) the sprawling great rooms, kitchens, and pools of the multi-million homes on the market in the Hudson Valley. A recent $6 million listing in Highland, NY, however, set off some alarm bells.

Richard Vizzini/Corcoran Country Living via Zillow Richard Vizzini/Corcoran Country Living via Zillow loading...

Massive Cabin for Sale in Highland, NY

It was a detail hiding in plain sight. Your brain "knows" something is off, but it's hard to put your finger on it. Look at the photo above. Of course you see a light, bright, and massive bedroom... but there is something about it that's juuust not right. The listing agents must have known the same thing, because there's a disclaimer on many of these photos explaining exactly why these photos might not look natural.

Richard Vizzini/Corcoran Country Living via Zillow Richard Vizzini/Corcoran Country Living via Zillow loading...

Virtual Staging in the Hudson Valley, NY

The reason that many of these shots look digitally created instead of traditionally photographed is because that's exactly what's going on. This house was "digitally staged" to show the potential of the house without actually lugging items like a 1,000-pound pool table into the game room (above). Here's how it works.

Richard Vizzini/Corcoran Country Living via Zillow Richard Vizzini/Corcoran Country Living via Zillow loading...

How Digital Staging Works

Sometimes the differences are hard to notice. With virtual staging, images of furniture are photoshopped into actual photos of the real room. Above, you may notice that the virtual staging on the left doesn't have the same natural shadows coming from the chair or coffee table that the physically staged photo on the right does. Check out a before and after of the digital staging of the living room below.

Richard Vizzini/Corcoran Country Living via Zillow Richard Vizzini/Corcoran Country Living via Zillow loading...

Virtually staged or not, this property is GORGEOUS, with amazing views and an unbelievable 256 acres of forest, hills, and a pond. Keep scrolling to check out the movie theater, massive kitchen, and two separate living quarters below.

