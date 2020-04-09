HHNM Virtual Hike-a-Thon 2020

To say that this spring is different from other springs is an understatement. It's a new normal that we're dealing with, at least for the time being. But we seem to be adjusting well, and we're all doing things with a new twist. And there is a new twist to the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum's Hike-a-Thon.

This year the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum has converted their annual Hike-a-Thon fundraiser to a virtual fundraising event. Join their hike team by pledging to support the Nature Museum and getting out into nature yourself for hikes and walks between now and Earth Day or making a donation to support them.

If you want to be part of the virtual Hike-a-Thon, decide how many hikes or walks you plan to take between now and Earth Day on April 22 and commit to donate $5, $10, $25 or more for each hike or walk you plan to take. For all the information on the Hike-a-Thon and how to make a donation, visit the event facebook page.

