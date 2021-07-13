Love Polydactyl Cats? Come Meet This 2-Year-Old Stunner in Middletown

Looking for a new best friend? Look no further! Neigh-Belline is a friendly 2-year-old girl who recently arrived at Pets Alive and is looking for her forever family.

She is a unique girl with features that make her extra special. She does have a scar on her eye, but it does not appear to bother her in the least. She is also a polydactyl cat, meaning she has extra toes and more of her to love!

Neigh-Belline came from a cat colony before arriving at Pets Alive, so she would do well in a home with other cats. Mealtime is her favorite part of the day, and she loves to lounge around in the sun.

Think Neigh-Belle would be the perfect addition to your family? Fill out an application today! You won’t be disappointed in what this beautiful girl has to offer.

Pets Alive is located 363 Derby Rd, Middletown, NY. You can learn more about Neigh-Belle and other animals waiting for their forever family by contacting Pets alive at adoptions@petsalive.org or giving them a call at 845-386-9738.