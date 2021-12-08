Help Need 20 Years After Hudson Valley, New York Woman Murdered

Police are asking for help after a Hudson Valley hospital worker was found viciously murdered inside her home.

Twenty years ago on December 5, 2001, 32-year-old Nancy Smith was found dead inside her home on Provost Drive in New Windsor, Orange County.

Google

On that day, Smith’s parents received a call from her office saying that Smith had not shown up to work at the Horton Hospital in Middletown.

Google

Concerned, they went to check on Smith at her New Windsor home on Provost Drive, where they found her deceased on the living room floor.

Google

Nancy’s death was the result of a vicious attack and the investigation into her murder began, police say.

Google

The 20th Anniversary of Nancy’s death arrived and detectives from New Windsor Police Department are, once again, asking for the community’s assistance in identifying Nancy’s killer.

To date, over 900 investigative leads have been pursued by members of the NWPD, New York State Police, Orange County District Attorney’s Office, and several other Local, State, and Federal law enforcement agencies, police say.

NWPD

"Over the last few years, detectives have re-examined evidence in this case, re-interviewed witnesses, friends, family members, co-workers and other persons from Nancy’s life. Representatives from both public criminal and private DNA laboratories have been consulted, seeking the latest testing methods and technologies available. So far, we have been unable to identify the perpetrator," the New Windsor Police Department stated.

The New Windsor Police Department encourages all to call them with any information they may have about this murder.

NYSP

Any piece of information would help, no matter how small or insignificant a person may feel their information would be. For 20 years, investigators and family

members have been trying to find the missing pieces to the puzzle for this crime," police add.

There is still a reward of $20,000 being offered, for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person(s) responsible for Nancy’s death.

NWPD

Investigators working on this investigation can be reached at 845-563-4657 or by email at csager@newwindsor-ny.gov.

