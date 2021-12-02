Your Help Needed to Lay Wreaths on Hudson Valley Veterans Graves

If you are like me and are always looking for a way to give back to the community, there is a really cool opportunity to pay tribute to veterans this holiday season and it will only take you a few hours.

There is a program called "Wreaths Across America." This organization honors veterans every December by placing a wreath on their graves. These are the same people that have been putting wreaths on every grave at Arlington National Cemetery as well.

December 18, 2021, is the National Wreath Across America Day and the organization needs volunteers to help them place these wreaths on Veterans' gravesites located throughout our area and the entire nation.

You can help by either helping to raise money or by volunteering to show up on December 18 and walking from headstone to headstone honoring these service members with the placement of the wreaths. At first, I thought that this was only going to be done at Veterans' Cemeteries' throughout the area, but Wreaths Across America goes it for every cemetery that has a veteran resting in it. On this one day in December, more than 2,500 locations will be visited nationwide, with the goal of paying tribute to veterans for their service.

I would like to thank the volunteers who will be placing a wreath at my Grandparents' headstone at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon, and on my mothers' headstone at Jefferson's Barracks in St Louis, Missouri. If I could personally say thank you I would, but I will be placing wreaths for others in our area on December 18, as a way to honor those who have passed. Maybe I will see you there?

