Heartwarming Photos of Poughkeepsie Police Shopping with Kids

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police along with officers from other departments in Dutchess County surprised a large number of kids with a shopping spree at the mall.

If you were at the Poughkeepsie Galleria this past weekend you may have noticed a large police presence. It's sad but we're trained to immediately think that there's a problem when we see several police cars in the parking lot and uniformed officers congregating in a crowded place like a mall.

However, this past Saturday the officers took a break from writing tickets and gave away presents instead.

We partnered once again with the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department, Profex Inc. and Sherwood Tile in Newburgh for the 5th annual Shop with a Cop Event.

Teachers, friends and neighbors nominated nearly 30 exceptional kids who they felt deserved a little something extra from Santa this year. Those kids were gathered at the Poughkeepsie Galleria but not told why. When they arrived they were partnered up with a local police officer.

Then the officer surprised the kids with an envelope containing a $200 VISA gift card that could be used at any store in the mall.

Once the kids open the gift cards they are free to roam the mall with their new friend.

Events like these are extremely important to us and we will continue to give back to community. Seeing the huge smiles from both the kids and their parents is an amazing reward.

You can continue to donate to support next year's event here.

Even the State Police showed up to participate.

Here are some more fantastic photos captured from last Saturday.

