Kingston, NY HealthAlliance Hospital Opens New Emergency Room
Kingston residents: if you are of need of the Emergency Room, we recommend taking note of where you need to go. Kingston's HealthAlliance Hospital has just opened their brand new Emergency Room.
New HealthAlliance Hospital ER Openned December 14th
The new emergency room at Health Alliance Hospital opened yesterday at 6am Wednesday, December 14th, 2022.
The new address is 105 Mary's Avenue, Kingston, NY, 12401
People are encouraged to learn more about the move by calling the Hospital Move Hotline 24 hours a day from December 12th through December 18th at 845-450-5025.
Transport Plan for Patients and Equipment
HealthAlliance is working hard on moving services, patients and equipment from their previous Broadway campus to the 105 Mary's Avenue location. HealthAlliance assured that this move has been carefully planned, placing a priority on the safety of the patients while also minimizing disruption to neighbors.
Multiple ambulances will transport patients between these locations, and trucks will move equipment. This will create a temporary increase in traffic activity on the following streets:
- Broadway,
- East O'Reilly Street,
- West O'Reilly Street,
- Mary's Avenue,
- Andrew Street,
- Foxhall Avenue,
- Hasbrouck Avenue,
- Jansen Avenue,
- and Pine Grove Avenue
HealthAlliance Hospital's New and Expanded Services
WMCHealth and HealthAlliance continue to invest in Kingston and Ulster County by enhancing facilities and improving local access to high-quality medical treatment, advanced technology, and talented specialists.
the $113 million HealthAlliance Hospital expansion and enhancement will deliver a technologically advanced and welcoming environment for patients. Features include:
- A new Emergency Department with a beahvorial health triage area
- A new Family Birth center with private rooms for birthing mothers
- Advanced Cardiac Care in their new Cardiac Catherization Laboratory
- New advanced critical care capabilities
- Refreshed private rooms and a new Caregiver Center
- New Advanced imaging supported by WMCHealth's partnership with Philips
- Inpatient psychiatry services coming in 2023
In the next phase of their plan, WMCHealth will convert the HealthAlliance Hospital on Broadway into a walkable health village, where HealthAlliance will collaborate with community partner to deliver preventative and primary healthcare services.