If you haven’t been to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts for a show, to check out the museum, or to attend one of the many events they hold throughout the year, you don’t know what you’re missing. I can honestly say that Bethel Woods is one of my all time favorite concert venues. And one of my all time favorite concerts was Neil Young at Bethel Woods. And the fact that it’s so close to home made it even better. So if you haven’t been, what are you waiting for?

Memorial Day weekend might just be the perfect time for you to see what the Bethel Woods experience is all about. They're planning a special couple of days. The Museum at Bethel Woods will be hosting a Memorial Day Weekend Market and Open House. The festivities will be held on Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30 from 11AM - 5PM both days.

You'll be able to explore the free market featuring a mix of local farmers, food makers, and artisans. You can also check out the designated and monitored Food & Drink Garden overlooking the famous 1969 Woodstock festival field. There are going be psychedelic crafts, discounted museum admission, and more. It’s a great way to shop and buy local while learning about what is likely the most famous music festival ever held.

You can get additional information about the Memorial Day Weekend Market and Open House, upcoming shows, and other events planned for the summer and beyond by visiting the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts website.

