HBO Production Rents More Than 27,000 Hudson Valley Hotel Rooms

HBO's I Know This Much Is True will debut this April and the overall financial impact on the Hudson Valley is just being realized. The six-episode mini-series stars Mark Ruffalo along with Melissa Leo, Rosie O'Donnell, and Juliette Lewis and is an adaptation from a novel by author Wally Lamb.

The highly anticipated production filmed in the area from October of 2018 through November of 2019. They ended up filming in more than 70 locations in the area which led to $2 million in location fees. Cast and crew ate at local restaurants and stayed in local hotels leading to more than 27,000 rooms being booked. That number is up from 2018 when 22,500 rooms were booked.

According to HV Magazines' interview with Hudson Valley Film Commission head Laurent Rejto, producers also employed many local crew members and extras and contributed to the best year yet for movie and TV production in the Hudson Valley.

There are a number of projects ongoing in the Hudson Valley.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more:

BONUS VIDEO