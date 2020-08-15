The Hudson Valley has been a hot spot in recent years for movie and television production. One of the most recent high profile projects filmed in the area for HBO is up for an Emmy Award.

Actor Mark Ruffalo has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie for I Know This Much Is True. Ruffalo's portrayal of the twin Birdsey brothers, Thomas and Dominick, involved a six-week break in production so he could gain 30 pounds.

His competition in the category includes Hugh Jackman for his work on Bad Education and Jeremy Pope for Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the annual awards show on September 20 on ABC. But exactly what that looks like remains to be seen. According to USA Today, producers are planning for both a traditional broadcast in a theater and a full virtual experience.

I Know This Much Is True filmed primarily in the Hudson Valley beginning in March of 2019 and wrapped up in early October. According to the Hudson Valley Film Commission, production offices were actually set up on IBM Road in Poughkeepsie in the fall of 2018. The limited-run series also featured actors Rosie O'Donnell, Juliette Lewis, and Ulster County resident Melissa Leo.

The financial impact on the Hudson Valley was tremendous with more than $15 million in direct spending. That includes rental of 27,500 hotel rooms in the area, shopping, dining, and a number of other intangible expenditures.

There were also lots of opportunities for Hudson Valley talent to be included on the set. According to the Film Commission, Rita Powers Casting was brought on to find thousands of extras, many of which ended up being members of the local community.

So yes, we're pulling for Mark. The Hulk vs. Wolverine (and others) is an interesting matchup.