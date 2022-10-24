Everything New on HBO Max in November
Well, the bad news is House of the Dragon is over for now. The hit show will return to HBO Max with a second season (and probably a lot more) down the line, but Season 1 is in the books. So if you’re looking to make the most of your HBO Max subscription in November without new episodes of HotD, here’s what to know.
First off, there’s a new season of the DC Comics’ TV series Titans. There are also new documentaries about Lizzo and Shaq, a new cooking competition show called The Big Brunch, and the annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, this year featuring appearances by Duran Duran, Carly Simon, and Eminem. Plus, Christmas movie junkies will be thrilled to learn there is a sequel to A Christmas Story, called A Christmas Story Christmas, starring the grown-up Peter Billingsley, star of the original movie, back as an adult Ralphie. And if you watch HBO Max with your little ones, the new season of Sesame Street stars in November too.
Here’s everything coming to HBO Max in November:
November 1
!Three Amigos!, 1986 (HBO)
(500) Days of Summer, 2009 (HBO)
50 First Dates, 2004
Accepted, 2006 (HBO)
Amazing Grace, 2006 (HBO)
American Boy: A Profile of Steven Prince, 1978
Arthur Christmas, 2011
The Automat, 2021
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography (HBO)
The Big Shave, 1967
The Bucket List, 2007
Caddyshack, 1980
A Christmas Dream, 1984
City Hall, 1996 (HBO)
Devil’s Due, 2014 (HBO)
Draft Day, 2014 (HBO)
Equals, 2015 (HBO)
Excess Baggage, 1997 (HBO)
From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money, 1999 (HBO)
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: Hangman’s Daughter, 1999 (HBO)
A Guy Thing, 2003 (HBO)
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone: Magical Movie Mode, 2001
Ingrid Goes West, 2017 (HBO)
It's Not Just You, Murray!, 1974
Italianamerican, 1974
Leatherface, 2017 (HBO)
Legion, 2020 (HBO)
Little Woods, 2018 (HBO)
Lizzie, 2018 (HBO)
Loser, 2000 (HBO)
The Man With Two Brains, 1983 (HBO)
A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy, 1982 (HBO)
A Million Ways to Die in the West, 2014 (Extended Version), (HBO)
Miss Sloane, 2016 (HBO)
Morris From America, 2016 (HBO)
Mr. Mom, 1983 (HBO)
Murder In The First, 1995 (HBO)
My Beautiful Laundrette, 1985 (HBO)
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989
The Next Karate Kid, 1994
Never Goin' Back, 2018 (HBO)
Neighbors, 2014 (HBO)
Pieces of April, 2003 (HBO)
A Prayer Before Dawn, 2017 (HBO)
Prom Night, 2008
Race, 2016 (HBO)
Raging Bull, 1980 (HBO)
Richard III, 1995 (HBO)
Se7en, 1995
See How They Run, 2022 (HBO)
Shutter, 2008 (Extended Version), (HBO)
Slice, 2018 (HBO)
Star Trek Generations, 1994 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)
Star Trek II The Wrath Of Khan, 1982 (HBO)
Star Trek III The Search For Spock, 1984 (HBO)
Star Trek IV The Voyage Home, 1986 (HBO)
Star Trek The Motion Picture, 1979 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)
Star Trek V The Final Frontier, 1989 (HBO)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, 1991 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)
Star Trek: First Contact, 1996 (HBO)
Star Trek: Insurrection, 1998 (HBO)
Star Trek: Nemesis, 2002 (HBO)
Stargate, 1994 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)
Time Freak, 2018 (HBO)
What's a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This?, 1992
While We’re Young, 2014 (HBO)
Yentl, 1983 (HBO)
November 3
Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?, Max Original Premiere
Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty, Max Original Premiere
My Sesame Street Friends, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Sesame Street, Season 53 Premiere
Titans, Max Original Season 4
November 4
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Season 7
November 5
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1B
November 8
Batwheels Season 1C
Craig of the Creek, Season 4D
Say Hey, Willie Mays!, 2022 (HBO)
November 9
All Rise, Season 3A
Hard Knocks: In Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO)
November 10
HBO First Look: The Menu (HBO)
The Big Brunch, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Critic (El Crítico), Max Original Premiere
November 11
The Craftsman, Season 2
Entre Nos: The Winners 3
For the Love of Kitchens, Season 2
Fruitvale Station, 2013
Ian Lara: Romantic Comedy (HBO)
November 12
Lil Rel Howery: I Said It: Y’all Thinking It (HBO)
November 13
Hazlo Como Hombre, 2017
Luna's World (aka No Mundo Da Luna), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
November 16
Entourage, 2015 (HBO)
Master of Light (HBO Documentary)
November 17
A Christmas Story Christmas, 2022
Muxes, Max Original Premiere
Paradise (Paraíso), Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Santa Camp, Max Original Premiere
The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
November 18
Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida (HBO)
Food Affair with Mark Wiens, Max Original Premiere
November 19
2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO)
November 20
King Tweety, 2022
November 21
Ben Is Back
November 23
Shaq (HBO)
November 24
A Christmas Mystery, 2022
Holiday Harmony, 2022
Love, Lizzo, Max Original Premiere
November 25
We’re Here, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
November 29
My So-Called High School Rank (HBO Original Documentary)
Piano Y Mujer 2