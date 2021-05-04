HBO Is Casting Hudson Valley Locals for Mindy Kaling’s New Series

If you're looking for your big break, look no further than the Hudson Valley.

The Hudson Valley truly is becoming Hollywood on the Hudson. Or, maybe it's HBO on the Hudson. Because another HBO series will be filming in the Hudson Valley. Not only is the series filming in the Hudson Valley region, but they are also looking to cast locals to be extras.

According to Hudson Valley Film Commission, HBO is casting for a series called "The Sex Lives of College Girls". The show is being produced by Mindy Kaling, according to Wikipedia. It will even feature stars like Dylan Sprouse. They are specifically looking for people who live in the Dutchess County region of the Hudson Valley. The series needs extras to play students and faculty members, as well as female soccer players. It appears they will be filming at Vassar College and the surrounding area, but that has not been confirmed.

This isn't the first time HBO has been casting local Hudson Valley residents to play extras in their upcoming series. In March 2021, HBO announced they were filming a series starring Woody Harrelson in the Hudson Valley. The show will be called "The Whitehouse Plumbers" and will be about the Watergate scandal. HBO cast Hudson Valley locals for that show.

The Hudson Valley has also become the launchpad for Emmy and Oscar-winning shows and films. Netflix just filmed their newest thriller "Things Seen & Heard" throughout the region. Award-winning shows like I Know This Much Is True was filmed throughout the region. Emmy nominated shows like The Undoing were filmed in the Hudson Valley and you can easily spot where in the region they are during the finale. Of course, one of the biggest movies filmed here was A Quiet Place. The Hudson Valley also hosted shows like Billions. Apple TV+ also shut down some Hudson Valley roads for filming earlier this year. Plus, Denzel Washington is even filming a movie in the Hudson Valley!

