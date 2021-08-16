HBO Cast and Crew Film in Albany Despite Alleged Bullying by Director

The notice came out to Albany residents late last week detailing many of the road closures in the city beginning on Monday 8/16 and lasting through Wednesday 8/19 as cast and crew return to work on the HBO series White House Plumbers.

We won't know until shooting begins if series stars Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux will be here as well, donning their 70's attire, filming the Watergate drama. But at this point, I think the crew is just happy to be working again after production was halted back on August 6th.

It's been reported that "on-set altercations" between the director and members of the crew led to members of the show quitting in protest. While the alleged altercations haven't been made public, on-set bullying and other unprofessional behavior were cited as the reason.

According to Deadline.com back on August 4th, there was an incident "involving series director/executive producer David Mandel and a member of the prop department, which led to the prop department walking off the set in protest."

Deadline claims that the outburst was recorded - and reviewed - and in the tape they claim that the director "is heard using the F-word and threatening the prop master that he will never work again."

The City of Albany, thrilled that cast and crew have apparently buried the hatchet and have returned to work, post this message along with road closures as a result of the filming:

"Our entire community continues to embrace the film community as they come to the capital region. THANK YOU AGAIN from Film Albany and all our community partners. Listed below are alerts with regard to traffic information for next week. Please note this is subject to change based on location availability and production schedules."