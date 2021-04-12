Have You Ever Paid For Games on Your Phone?

We all download games on our phones, and it always fun until they try to get you to pay to continue to play. Have you ever paid or uploaded funds to a game on your phone?

I've paid for many games if I'm being honest. Over the years I've spent some of my hard-earned money on random games just to continue the gameplay or for gambling purposes. I've gotten much better over the years and I'm pretty selective about what games I choose to spend money on. Recently, I starting playing a game I've had on my phone for a while now, and I was doing pretty good. It's a bowling game, and I was winning on their "practice mode" and they gave me a two-dollar reward.

Now I could play the money games, which were fun, and I turned the two dollars into fifteen dollars and then lost it all. Now I deposited an extra two dollars, and I have that up to almost another fifteen. But that's the idea, right? Let me win a bunch, and then all of a sudden, I lose every game and I'm out of funds. I get it, yet I still go along with it. Seems silly, but I can't get enough lately.

At the end of the day, it's a couple of dollars, so it really isn't a big deal, but it just seems like I go through this from time to time, and I can't be the only one. What games have you paid for on your phone?

There has to be one game that has sucked you into their vortex.

