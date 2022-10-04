Happy National Vodka Day

Well for those who know me well, I'm no stranger to vodka. A matter of fact, vodka has been my primary liquor of choice when I'm out at the local watering hole or at the rock show. I like many different kinds of vodka drinks, primarily vodka and club soda, but I've been know to to do vodka, club, and a splash of either cranberry juice, grapefruit juice, orange juice, pineapple juice, even Monster Energy drink. If i'm not in the mood for juice, a vodka and 7 Up or Sprite works for me.

The official National Vodka Day website describes the day as a chance to toast the many flavors and recipes that makes Vodka the world's favorite spirit. While the occasion is celebrated on Oct. 4, the site says "we have not found the origin of why, but it works for us."

Where Will I Be Celebrating National Vodka Day?

For me, being a City of Poughkeepsie guy, my place is The Derby. The Derby is the oldest active restaurant and bar in Poughkeepsie, NY dating back to the 1930s, located at 96 Main St. The Derby serves new American cuisine and it's my go-to place to hang for a good time and to knock back some cocktails. They've even recently added a new VIP Room to the establishment. You'll find me here usually, on the weekend, and with it being National Vodka Day, likely tonight as well.

attachment-Tig Shannon Derby loading...

Chillin with friends recently at the opening of the new VIP Room at The Derby Bar and Restaurant in Poughkeepsie. Photo credit: Shannon Cooke

Round of drinks on the table in VIP Room at The Berby Bar and Restaurant. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives

Enjoy National Vodka Day, but be responsible today!