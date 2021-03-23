Hand Sanitizer or Water Bottle? One of the Two is Being Recalled

There are probably four or five things that you have with you pretty much at all times if you leave the house:

Wallet

Cell Phone

Mask

Hand Sanitizer

Water Bottle

One of the above thing has just been recalled (again). Because it is important, I will get straight to it. The one item on the above list that has been recalled is another hand sanitizer. Over the course of the last few months, we have been quick to give you the information when the newest hand sanitizer has been recalled.

Which one? The brand is called Heal the World Hand Sanitizer. The particular version of this one is the one in the 9.6 oz bottles

Why? They parent company of Heal the World is recalling these hand sanitizers in the 9.6 oz bottles, voluntarily, because they too closely resemble a bottle type that people would use to hold and drink water out of.

There are specific lot no's as well. Here are the lot no's from the FDA recall:

SAA21, SAA24, SAA27, SAA22, SAA23, SAA29, SAA26, SAA28, SAA25, SAA32, SAA55, SAA56, SAA44, SAA60.

If you have the hand sanitizer and have used it only for your hands and you did not consume or ingest the product, you are ok. However, the company fears that you might reach for your water bottle, accidentally grab the hand sanitizer and then consume it, thus the recall.

What should you do if you have one or more of these recalled items in your possession? Stop using it and return it to the place that you bought it from for a refund or exchange.

Over the last year, how many bottles of hand sanitizer have you used? Have you found yourself having a favorite brand, scent and style? For instance, I found that I really enjoy using the ones in the spray pump bottles, and do not care for the ones with the scent.

Stay safe and healthy.

