Hand Sanitizer Recalled In New York State, May Contain Toxic Methanol
The Food and Drug Administration recently announced that a company has issued a recall for hand sanitizer that may contain Methanol. Adam’s Polishes, LLC, which is based in Thornton, Colorado, is recalling Adam’s Polishes Hand Sanitizer. FDA testing found that lot 133475 of the hand sanitizer contains methanol. The company is recalling 19 other lots voluntarily to be cautious.
Persons who accidentally ingest (drink) these products are at risk for methanol poisoning. Substantial methanol ingestion can result in coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system, or death. To date, Adam’s Polishes has not received any reports of injury, illness, or other adverse events related to this recall.
The affected products were sold via Adam’s website and the recall applies to consumers in New York State and nationwide.
These are the lot numbers for the Adam’s Polishes Hand Sanitizers being recalled:
133470
133471
133472
133473
133474
133475
133476
133477
133478
133479
133480
133481
133482
133483
137731
137732
137733
137734
139322
143327
If you purchased any Adam’s Polishes Hand Sanitizer products with the lots listed above, you should stop using the hand sanitizer immediately. Dispose of it according to local regulations.
Consumers can email Adam’s Polishes with a request for a credit at hs@adamspolishes.com. You will need to include a picture of the bottle including the lot number.
If you have used any of Adams products with the lot numbers listed above and experienced any adverse effects, please contact the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program here.